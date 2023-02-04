Caddie collapses, administered CPR during second round of Pebble Beach Pro-Am

article

During the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday, a caddie working the bag for an amateur golfer collapsed and required CPR.

The caddie, whose name was not released, collapsed on the 11th fairway and had CPR performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital.

"During the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, there was a medical emergency at No. 11 at Pebble Beach involving an amateur's caddie," the PGA Tour said in a statement Friday afternoon. "The caddie has been rushed to Montage Health for evaluation.

"At the direction of the PGA TOUR Rules Committee , the players in that group - Max McGreevy and Beau Hossler - paused play during the medical emergency and will be allowed to warm up and resume their round shortly."

McGreevy and Hossler played alongside Pebble Beach businessman Geoff Couch and country singer Lukas Nelson.

"I turn around and he’s on the ground and I ran over to him and turned him over," Nelson said. "And he didn’t have a lot of color in him. Luckily, there was a police officer on the sideline. He knew CPR so he came in and effectively saved his life."

"It was especially jarring, the weirdest thing that can happen on a golf course," Nelson added. "The good news is he’s at the moment doing better. From my perspective, it seemed like we lost him. And he’s still with us, so that’s important."

PGA Tour chief referee, Gary Young, said a spectator first started CPR on the caddie before an officer from Cal Fire took over.

Harry Higgs, who was playing two groups behind when the emergency occurred, said the incident brought back memories of Damar Hamlin's collapse last month during a Monday Night Football game.

"It had some shades of that," Higgs said. "I was standing on the tee. They looked like they were 250 yards away, maybe even less, and they were hammering away CPR on the gentleman. It was weird."

Nearly two hours after the medical emergency, play resumed on the 11th hole.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the PGA Tour for an update on the caddie’s condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.