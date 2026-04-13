After prison release, Cain Velasquez raises money for inmate rehabilitation

The Brief Cain Velasquez is out of prison and supporting those who are incarcerated by fundraising for rehabilitation programs. Velasquez was released recently after being convicted of attempted murder in a case related to the molestation of a family member. At a weekend event, Velasquez helped fundraise $3,500 for the Transformative Justice Center.



Two months after his release from prison, former UFC champion Cain Velasquez is raising money for programs that support incarcerated people through rehabilitation.

He kicked off those efforts with a meet-and-greet fundraiser event in San Jose over the weekend.

‘Welcome Home’ event with a purpose

What we know:

The event, billed as a "Welcome Home Party," was held at UFC Fit in San Jose. But organizers said it was about more than celebrating Velasquez’s return.

It was also an opportunity to give back to the people and programs that supported him during his time in prison.

"He really just wanted to come and spend time one-on-one and spread awareness for this good cause," said Autumn Fonseca, manager of UFC Fit San Jose.

Turning experience into advocacy

Velasquez was released about two months ago after being convicted of attempted murder in a case related to the molestation of a family member.

Rather than moving on from that chapter, supporters say he is focused on using what he learned while incarcerated to help others.

"He had come up to me at the end of his stay and said, ‘I have made some of the best friends of my life in here. I deeply admire and respect the men in here, and anything I can do to help you, I’m willing to do when I get out,’" said Megan McDrew, founder of the Transformative Justice Center in Monterey.

Supporting rehabilitation programs

McDrew runs programs aimed at building empathy and connections between incarcerated individuals and the public.

Velasquez participated in her programs, including yoga, breath work, and "Empathy in Action," while incarcerated at the state prison in Soledad.

After his release, he approached her about helping raise money and awareness.

"He saw everything I’m doing now outside in the community trying to build awareness around incarceration, and he said, ‘100 percent, let’s do an event together,’" McDrew said.

Community reaction

Those who train with Velasquez said his efforts reflect his character.

"It speaks to his character and just that he wants to help others, and he always leads by example in everything he does," said Chris Haynes, a coach at UFC Fit.

In a statement, Velasquez said, "The things that I love to do, if they can help others, then I’m not working in the traditional sense. I am doing sacred work that is always essential."

Looking ahead

What's next:

Velasquez plans to continue supporting rehabilitation efforts. Organizers said he is expected to visit Soledad in May to help lead programs he participated in while incarcerated.

"He’s really trying to walk on the path of the spiritual warrior and bring healing to our community, both inside and outside of prison," McDrew said.

Organizers said the weekend event raised about $3,500 for the Transformative Justice Center.