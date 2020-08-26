Cal Fire says CZU August Lightning Complex 'looking really good'

article

Cal Fire crews on Wednesday said the CZU August Lighting Complex "is looking really good," despite finding a 63-year-old woman dead of natural causes in her home and searching for an evacuated resident who is missing and may have sneaked back home.

That was the assessment of Cal Fire operations sections chief Mark Brunton and other firefighting leaders at an early morning news conference, where they said the blazes in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties had scorched about 80,000 acres and was 19% contained. Those were about the same numbers as the day before.

In not so good news, 538 structures have been destroyed, and all but 11 of those were in Santa Cruz County.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Chief Deputy Chris Clark said that his deputies didn't arrest anyone on Tuesday for defying evacuation orders. But he did say they were conducting a welfare check and found a 63-year-old woman dead of likely natural causes in her home.

And without giving too many details, Clark said that a resident had evacuated earlier and was staying with a friend, but is now missing and may have sneaked back into his or her home. Deputies are now searching for that person.