Grant fire spreads to 22 acres, 60% contained

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CAL FIRE personnel are on-scene in the Altamont area, fighting a fire that covered nearly 22 acres. The blaze has been named the Grant Fire.

The agency first reported the fire at around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, and by 1:15 reported that while the fire had grown in size to seven acres, crews had stopped its forward progress.

At around 2:45, CAL FIRE personnel announced the fire had spread across nearly nearly 22 acres.

"Containment is currently at 60% with full containment expected in the next two hours," the agency wrote in a post on X.

CAL FIRE aerial resources and a bulldozer are on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.