Calistoga vegetation fire triggers evacuations

A vegetation fire in Calistoga on Thursday forced evacuations as the fire spread at a moderate rate.

CAL FIRE LNU is reporting the fire has now grown to 1,045 acres and continues to spread.

At 3:24 p.m., CAL FIRE said the so-called Pickett Fire was burning near the 2300 block of Pickett Road and that air and ground resources were working the blaze.

Evacuation orders

What we know:

The Napa Office of Emergency Services ordered evacuations for the areas of North of Silverado Trail, South of Pickett Road, East of Rosedale Road, West of Pickett Road, North of Pickett Road and Silverado Trail, South Old Lawley Toll and Victoria, East of Palisades, West of Dutch Henry.

As of the latest update, the fire is still seeing zero percent containment.

Evacuation center

What's next:

The county opened an evacuation center at the Calistoga Community Center, located at 1307 Washington Street.