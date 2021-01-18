Cal reverses plan to disband institute that has supported students of color

UC Berkeley is reversing plans to disband a campus research institute, that has supported mainly students of color for more than 40 years.



The San Francisco Chronicle reports more than 1,000 people signed a petition to save the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues.

Now, Cal is in the process of creating a task force to help the university learn how to best support the institute's faculty, staff, and students after the public outcry.

The ISSI was the first institute in the UC system, devoted to the study of race and societal change.