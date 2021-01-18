Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
7
Red Flag Warning
from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 3:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Beach Hazard Statement
until MON 6:00 PM PST, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Cal reverses plan to disband institute that has supported students of color

By KTVU staff
Published 
UC Berkeley
KTVU FOX 2

Cal reverses plan to close institute for study of societal issues

Cal reverses plan to close institute for study of societal issues

BERKELEY, Calif. - UC Berkeley is reversing plans to disband a campus research institute, that has supported mainly students of color for more than 40 years.

 The San Francisco Chronicle reports more than 1,000 people signed a petition to save the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues. 

Now, Cal is in the process of creating a task force to help the university learn how to best support the institute's faculty, staff, and students after the public outcry.

The ISSI was the first institute in the UC system, devoted to the study of race and societal change.