PG&E begins power shutoffs due to wind event, fire danger

Pacific Gas & Electric began shutting off power Tuesday evening for a larger number of customers than earlier anticipated. The public safety power shutoffs were set to begin between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., depending on location.

Bay Area counties will be impacted including; Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Solano and Sonoma.

In all, 51,000 customers will be affected in small parts of 18 counties.

All the Bay Area counties can expect power shutoffs at 6 p.m. except for Alameda. Their power is slated to be shutoff at 10 p.m.

PG&E will start to get an all clear on the weather conditions by Wednesday afternoon. That's when they will begin notifying affected customers when their power will be turned back on.

The utility said on Tuesday they expanded the scope of the shutoffs due to dangerous conditions that might spark wildfires.

For the Bay Area, Napa County will be hit the hardest with more than 6,000 customers affected. Solano and Sonoma counties have more than 1,000 customers each who will experience outages.

Overall, residents in Tehama and Shasta counties could experience the most widespread outages.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the same time period, saying gusty offshore winds and low humidity are expected to lead to critical fire weather conditions in areas of the interior North Bay mountains and portions of the East Bay Hills and Mt. Diablo range. Critical fire weather conditions will be occurring from Tuesday from 11:00 p.m. through Wednesday at 3:00 pm.

PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said customers should have flashlights with fresh batteries instead of using candles. She reminded to charge your devices now, ahead of the potential outages, such as cell phones, medical equipment and even electric vehicles.

To see if your address may be affected, visit PG&E at: https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/updates/psps-events/