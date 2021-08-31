Caldor Fire wipes out homes in Twin Bridges as flames inch closer to South Lake Tahoe

Flames from the Caldor Fire edged closer to the southern tip of Lake Tahoe, after it bore down on homes and businesses — anything in its path, in neighboring Twin Bridges on Sunday.

Twin Bridges, an unincorporated town that sits about 19 miles from South Lake Tahoe, felt the wildfire's wrath as it ripped through the small community and left some structures ablaze.

Craig Philpott captured footage of the devastation as he drove along Sierra Pines and Mount Ralston roads, near Highway 50, in Twin Bridges. Video shows burnt trees and remnants of family homes, though some structures fared better than others.

Cal Fire reported, that over 480 homes were destroyed by the Caldor Fire by the evening of Aug. 30, while more than 33,000 structures remained threatened.

South Lake Tahoe, the main tourist destination in the area, was ordered to evacuate on Monday.

The Sierra at Tahoe ski resort was one of many areas threatened by the fire. Time lapse video showed flames near ski lifts.

The popular Camp Sacramento in the Eldorado National Forest survived with little damage.

