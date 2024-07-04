Calibunga waterpark opens just in time for July 4th heat wave

A much-anticipated moment has arrived in the South Bay and just in time for the 4th of July heatwave.

Calibunga Waterpark, formerly Raging Waters, saw a long line of thrill seekers who were looking to cool off on Thursday in San Jose. The park's opening was set for last Saturday, but was delayed when several rides needed last minute electrical work.

Our cameras caught people enjoying the water ride features, including the Gentle Lazy River and slippery speed slides.

Temperatures in the South Bay were in the mid-90s on opening day as the Bay Area and much of the state have been in the throes of an oppressive heat wave this week.

General Manager Mel Sells talked about the atmosphere. "We're open today, we're excited. It's in the middle of a heat wave. It's perfect for everyone to come out and cool off. We couldn't be more excited."

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan was also on hand. He said reopening the park is good for the city's economy. "It also means summer jobs for a lot of young people in our community. This will be their first summer job. They're making some money. They're learning some important jobs skills and setting themselves up for future success," the mayor said.

Ticket prices vary by age but range from around $60 each. There is a discount for buying online.