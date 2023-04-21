California beats target on electric car sales

California has reached its goal of selling 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles two years ahead of schedule, Gov. Newsom announced.

In 2012, then-Gov. Jerry Brown launched the goal of selling that many cars and trucks by 2025.

Back then, critics said it was an unrealistic goal, the governor's office said.

"No other state in the nation is doing as much as we are to accelerate our clean energy future," Newsom said. "And that starts with unprecedented investments to make these cars more affordable for Californian families, and deploying chargers across our neighborhoods."

California now has a more ambitious goal of requiring all new cars sold to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

