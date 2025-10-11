California becomes first state to define ‘ultra-processed foods,’ aiming to phase them out of school lunches

The Brief Gov. Gavin Newsom this week signed the "Real Food, Healthy Kids Act" into law, which requires state regulators, in consultation with scientists, to create a detailed list of additives and ingredients that qualify foods as ultra-processed. Under the new law, the state will finalize its definition of ultra-processed foods by 2028. School districts will then have to begin reporting what kinds of ultra-processed items they serve, and by 2032, those ingredients must be eliminated from all school meals. Food manufacturers opposed the bill, arguing it could raise costs and complicate compliance for school districts.



California is the first state in the nation to officially define what counts as an "ultra-processed food" — a move supporters say could change what millions of kids eat in school cafeterias and potentially spark a national shift in school nutrition standards.

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week signed the "Real Food, Healthy Kids Act" into law. The measure requires state regulators, in consultation with scientists, to create a detailed list of additives and ingredients that qualify foods as ultra-processed.

Those include artificial dyes, sweeteners, flavor enhancers, thickening agents and high levels of saturated fats.

The goal: phase those products out of California school lunches over the next several years.

What they're saying:

"We always say there shouldn’t be more chemicals on the lunch tray than in the chemistry lab at school," said Bernadette Del Chiaro, senior vice president of the Environmental Working Group, which helped support the bill. "These are chemicals – thousands of them – that have been pre-approved by the federal government to go into our food without being tested to make sure they’re safe."

Under the new law, the state will finalize its definition of ultra-processed foods by 2028. School districts will then have to begin reporting what kinds of ultra-processed items they serve, and by 2032, those ingredients must be eliminated from all school meals.

By the numbers:

Currently, Del Chiaro said, about 60% of the calories American children consume come from ultra-processed foods, a statistic she says has contributed to rising rates of obesity, diabetes and other chronic illnesses.

"These additives are literally designed to mess with our brains to make us want to eat more," she said. "When they’re combined with high levels of fat, sugar, or salt, they become irresistible — and that’s the point."

The Environmental Working Group and other advocates say California’s law could have a ripple effect across the country. With more than a billion meals served each year through the state’s public schools, Del Chiaro said California’s purchasing power could push national food vendors to reformulate their products.

"When California moves, it influences the market for everyone — from Idaho to Colorado and beyond," she said. "This is going to mean healthier food for our kids here, and it’s likely to improve what’s served nationwide."

The other side:

Food manufacturers opposed the bill, arguing it could raise costs and complicate compliance for school districts.

But Del Chiaro said the measure won strong backing from California’s public schools and agricultural producers, who see it as a way to replace packaged, processed meals with more locally grown fruits, vegetables and whole foods.

California already provides universal free school meals for all public school students — breakfast and lunch — meaning the changes could impact millions of children statewide.

"It’s going to make them healthier, help them learn better, and set a trend across the country," Del Chiaro said. "We’re going to become more aware of what’s in our food — and that awareness will help us all."