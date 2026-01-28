California bill aims to prevent teachers, police from getting jobs if they worked for ICE

The Brief AB 1627 would disqualify someone from being a teacher or police officer if they worked for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Trump administration. Other lawmakers in California are also proposing legislation to combat ICE. None of the bills have passed into law yet.



A Bay Area lawmaker has introduced a bill that would disqualify someone from being a teacher or police officer if they worked for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Trump administration.

What we know:

Assembly Bill 1627 was introduced this week by Assemblymember Anamarie Ávila Farias, a Democrat from Martinez.

The bill would disqualify anyone who is currently working for ICE from ever serving as a law enforcement officer for any state or local police agency in California.

It also would prohibit current ICE employees from future roles in education in the state, including as educators or administrators. The restriction would apply to all public school districts and charter schools, from kindergarten through the University of California and California State University systems.

The bill was introduced days after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by federal agents, an incident that has drawn heightened public scrutiny of immigration enforcement operations.

Proponents describe the legislation as part of broader efforts to respond to growing concerns about immigration enforcement and the tactics of federal agencies.

Big picture view:

Other lawmakers representing California have introduced anti-ICE legislation as well.

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Castro Valley, said he wants to restrict ICE agents from all state jobs if he is elected California governor. He also said he would take away the driver’s licenses of federal agents in the state who are working while covering their faces behind masks.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, proposed a bill to create an easier pathway to sue federal agents accused of breaking Californians’ constitutional rights.

State Assemblyman Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, is pushing for a bill to tax private ICE detention centers in California.

Haney’s proposed legislation would tax 50 percent of the profits from private ICE detention centers in the state. It’s aimed at discouraging companies from opening new detention centers and preventing current operators from making money off incarcerating Californians.

And State Assembly Member Alex Lee, D-San Jose, announced Tuesday he plans to introduce legislation that would end state tax breaks for companies that have contracts with ICE.

Meanwhile, The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to create immigration enforcement-free zones.

The proposal will explicitly restrict immigration officers from using county-owned or county-controlled property to conduct any operations, staging, or surveillance.

Similar actions have been taken around the Bay Area, including Santa Clara County and the city of San Jose. Alameda County residents have shown overwhelming support for the legislation.

What's next:

AB 1627 is a proposal at this stage.

It could be heard in committee as early as Feb. 26 and would need the approval of both houses of the Legislature and the signature of Gov. Gavin Newsom to become law.