California bills propose paid Election Day holiday, bereavement leave

A Silicon Valley assemblyman introduced three bills this week, including the creation of an Election Day holiday.

Introduced on Monday by Assemblyman Evan Low, AB 53 would require community colleges and public schools to close and most state employees be given time off with pay for days when a statewide general election is held. The bill states that the third Monday in February, also known as Washington Day, is observed only in odd-numbered years.

State law currently allows Californians to take up to two hours off from work, without loss of pay, to cast a ballot.

However, Low said that finding this time between work, errands and duties at home can sometimes make voting a nearly impossible task.

“California has always been a leader when it comes to reducing barriers in voting, but this is sadly one instance in which we are behind the curve,” Low said in a statement. “Companies like Twitter and Salesforce already give their employees the day off to go and vote. If two of the most successful companies in the world are willing to recognize the importance of voting, we as a state should be able to understand that an Election Day Holiday will reinforce our civic duty to engage in the electoral process and have our voices heard.”

Election Day is already recognized as a holiday in 18 states across the country, as well as the territory of Puerto Rico.

In addition, Low proposed two bills that would create a Universal Basic Income for the state’s 40 million residents, as well as the Bereavement Leave policy that would apply to all workers.

AB 95 would allow workers to take unpaid, job-protected bereavement leave upon the death of an immediate family member.

Workers at small businesses with less than 25 employees would have a right to take up to three days of unpaid bereavement leave. Workers at businesses with 25 or more workers could take up to 10 days of unpaid bereavement leave.