California breaks multiple coronavirus records in one day amid explosive surge

article

California broke a series of coronavirus records Friday after reporting an additional 35,468 new positive cases.

Figures provided by the state show the highest single-day total so far, based on latest data from December 10. This was accompanied by the most patients hospitalized with the virus, at just over 12,000, and the highest number of patients in intensive care, 2,669. California’s seven-day average has now reached 22,456 people per day.

Also, another 159 Californians died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That too is a record.

Hospital capacity continues to be a growing worry as three of five regions are now under mandatory stay-at-home orders for dipping below 15% ICU space.

Much of the Bay Area region, where hospital capacity was close to 17% on Friday, voluntarily entered the state’s new restrictions. Some counties held off while others were dealing with a record number of new virus cases and hospitalizations. In Santa Clara, a county part of the joint order, three hospitals reached full capacity this week.

The San Joaquin and Southern California regions are the most troubling, with just 4.5 and 6.2 percent of capacity remaining. The Greater Sacramento Region, now under tighter restrictions, was down to 14.8 percent and Northern California has 26.6 percent available.

Advertisement

As of Friday, the state has reported 1,485,703 cases of COVID-19 and 20,662 deaths since the pandemic began 10 months ago.