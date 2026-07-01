California designates May 17 as Bruce Lee Day

The Brief Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill establishing May 17 as Bruce Lee Day in California, making Lee the first Chinese American honored with an official state day. The observance commemorates Lee's legacy as a San Francisco-born martial artist, actor and cultural icon who helped redefine Asian American representation in Hollywood. The first Bruce Lee Day will be celebrated on May 17, 2027.



Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Tuesday designating May 17 as Bruce Lee Day in California, honoring the San Francisco-born martial arts legend and cultural icon.

The designation makes Lee the first Chinese American to be commemorated with an official day in California.

Assemblymember Matt Haney introduced the bill in February.

"Bruce Lee represents the very best of California: innovation, diversity, determination, and the courage to challenge convention," Haney said in a press release. "Born in San Francisco, he transformed martial arts, redefined Hollywood, and inspired millions around the world to pursue their potential. At a time when Asian Americans were too often absent from or stereotyped on screen, Bruce Lee helped generations see themselves represented with strength and dignity."

Why May 17?

Dig deeper:

The date holds special significance in Lee's life. On May 17, 1959, the 18-year-old returned to the United States from Hong Kong, where he was raised, beginning the journey that would eventually make him an international star.

The first official Bruce Lee Day in California will be observed on May 17, 2027.

Bruce Lee's California legacy

Local perspective:

Born in San Francisco in 1940, Lee became one of the first Asian American leading men in Hollywood and is widely regarded as one of the most influential martial artists in history.

He founded the martial arts philosophy Jeet Kune Do and starred in several films and television series before his death in 1973 at age 32. The exact cause of his death has never been conclusively determined.

Lee also spent several years living in the Bay Area, where he co-founded a martial arts dojo in Oakland.

Family welcomes the recognition

What they're saying:

Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee's daughter and founder of the Bruce Lee Foundation, said the designation reflects her father's lasting impact.

"To be the first Chinese American recognized this way is a testament to my father's enduring legacy and the countless lives he continues to touch." Lee said in a statement."From young people who found confidence and possibility in his philosophy, to families who finally saw themselves represented on screen, to athletes who still draw on his teachings of discipline and inner strength, his reach is profound. My father was a bridge between cultures through his courage, and his spirit of interracial solidarity remains as relevant as ever."