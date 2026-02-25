Proposed legislation would create 'Bruce Lee Day' in California

article

The Brief A bill authored by Matt Haney (D-San Francisco), if passed, would mark May 17 as Bruce Lee Day in California. The San Francisco-born martial arts icon was one of the first Asian-American leading men in Hollywood, and is known for his roles in Enter the Dragon and Game of Death. If adopted, May 17 would provide an opportunity for commemorative activities including school lessons, cultural exhibits and public events highlighting Lee's cultural contributions.



A member of the California State Assembly has authored a bill that would establish May 17 as Bruce Lee Day, an annual, statewide observance honoring the San Francisco-born martial arts icon known for his roles in Enter the Dragon and Game of Death, among others.

The bill, AB 2455, was authored by Matt Haney (D-San Francisco). If adopted, it would make Bruce Lee the first Chinese-American commemorated with a day in California State Law.

What they're saying:

The date, May 17, is significant in Lee’s life — it marks the day an 18-year-old Lee returned to the United States from Hong Kong, where he was born.

"Bruce Lee was a symbol of pride, resilience, and possibility for generations who rarely saw themselves reflected with strength and dignity," Haney said in a press release. "Born in San Francisco and celebrated around the world, he embodies the creativity and diversity that define California. Bruce Lee would be the first Chinese-American to receive a day in California state law. It sends a clear message to every young person who feels unseen: your story and your dreams belong at the heart of California’s history."

Born in 1940, Lee became known for his skill in martial arts, and was one of the first Asian-American leading men in Hollywood. Lee founded his own martial arts practice, Jeet Kune Do, and starred in multiple Hollywood films and TV series before his death at age 32. Lee’s cause of death has never been conclusively determined.

What we know:

Over the course of his life, Lee spent several years living in the Bay Area, and cofounded a martial arts dojo in Oakland.

"Our family is deeply moved and honored by Assemblymember Haney’s introduction of this bill designating May 17 as an annual Bruce Lee Day for the state of California. To be the first Chinese American recognized this way is a testament to my father’s enduring legacy and the countless lives he continues to touch," Shannon Lee, founder and CEO of the Bruce Lee Foundation, and Bruce Lee’s daughter said in a press release. "From young people who found confidence and possibility in his philosophy, to families who finally saw themselves represented on screen, to athletes who still draw on his teachings of discipline and inner strength, his reach is profound. My father was a bridge between cultures through his courage, and his spirit of interracial solidarity remains as relevant as ever."

What's next:

If AB 2445 is approved, California would designate May 17 as Bruce Lee Day, and encourage voluntary commemorative activities — school lessons, cultural exhibits, and public events highlighting Lee’s contributions and historical context — across the state.

The bill is expected to be heard in committee in the coming weeks.