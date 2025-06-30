California budget includes $750-million loan for Bay Area transit agencies

The California budget includes more than $1 billion in funding and a $750-million loan for Bay Area transit in the budget that Gov. Gavin Newsom conditionally signed on Friday.

The idea for the loan is that it can help hold these transit agencies over until voters weigh a tax measure next year.



Simply put, bus, rail and ferry systems need more money.

With ridership down and Covid emergency funds running out, Bay Area transit agencies like BART, AC Transit, Caltrain and Muni are struggling. Many are dealing with millions of dollars in deficits, which could lead to service being slashed to avoid even larger deficits.

So the current state budget could be the temporary relief they need to survive until a 2026 ballot measure can provide more long-term funding.

Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) is the author of the bill to add that ballot measure.

"We need to be very clear - if we do nothing there will be massive, massive service cuts," he said on Monday morning. "These systems will really start unraveling."

A news conference will be held at 9 a.m. in support of this funding.

