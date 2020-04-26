California coronavirus cases grow to 42,164, deaths at 1,710

The California Department of Public Health today announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19.

California now has 42,164 confirmed cases and 1,710 deaths.

The number of COVID-related deaths increased by 3.6 percent from Saturday's total of 1,651.

There were 1,027 new confirmed cases Saturday. The total number of deaths is 1,710, an increase of 59 from Friday.

The number of diagnostic tests for COVID-19 in California continues to increase, reaching a total of 526,084 on Friday.

California’s hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain largely stable, decreasing by 19 from Friday.