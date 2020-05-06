California couple first in state to tie knot via Zoom during coronavirus pandemic

When Gov. Gavin Newsom said that couples are now allowed to marry virtually, one couple in Santa Clara County was the first in the state to do so.

On Tuesday, Sarita and Love Singhal tied the knot on Zoom, their family and friends appeared in boxes on the computer to witness the unusual ceremony and wish them well.

The couple received a marriage license before the coronavirus shutdown, and decided to go ahead with the ceremony right now, even though they've been dating online for four years.

"Sarita and Love have been apart from each other for so long," said Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez. "And to get married and also have their friends and family present, it was very powerful."

