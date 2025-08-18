California Democrats introduce redistricting legislation, Republicans vow to fight

The Brief California Democrats introduced their redistricting legislative package State Republicans threatened legal action and pushed back against the plan Lawmakers have until August 22 to approve putting the issue on a special election ballot



Democratic lawmakers in California’s legislature returned from summer break and immediately took up Governor Newsom’s partisan push to redraw congressional lines.

Dozens of Democrats held a news conference in Sacramento, announcing the legislation and showing their support for the redistricting effort, in response to similar plans in Texas and other red states.

"We’re not here because we dislike independent redistricting," said Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose). "We’re here because Donald Trump and his Republican supporters are trying to rig the next election."

Republicans in the state legislature held a news conference countering their peers across the aisle and decried the action. Republican leader, Assemblymember James Gallagher (R-Yuba City), said the caucus was against gerrymandering anywhere, including Texas and California.

"We should not abandon the principle of free and independent redistricting here in California, just for political expediency," said Assemblymember Gallagher.

Democrats released a redrawn congressional map on Friday that aims to help the party capture 48 of 52 seats in the midterm election, up from the current number of 43. State lawmakers introduced legislation that will help them move toward getting the issue in front of voters:

-ACA 8: a change to the state constitution to allow the proposed Congressional maps to take effect for 2026, 2028 and 2030, triggered if Texas or any other state redraws their map

-AB 604: the new maps

-SB 280: funding and guidelines for a November 4 special election

Democrats defended kickstarting the official next step of this redistricting process.

"We cannot stand by and watch Trump and watch Texas Republicans game the system, rig this next election," said Senate President Pro Tem Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg).

Democrats must work quickly to approve the plans by Friday’s deadline set by the Secretary of State. Republicans have vowed to fight and threatened legal action over the process.

"These are constitutional principles. They’re saying don’t follow those, instead let’s do partisan gerrymandering," said Assemblymember Gallagher." "Gavinmandering, that’s what this is doing, we need to stand up and stop it this week."

Governor Newsom released a statement applauding the legislative package:

"California and Californians have been uniquely targeted by the Trump Administration, and we are not going to sit idle while they command Texas and other states to rig the next election to keep power — pursuing more extreme and unpopular policies. This proposal would give Californians a choice to fight back — and bring much needed accountability and oversight to the Trump Administration."

The campaigns in support and against the proposed ballot measure are already mobilizing. Republican strategist Mike Madrid said Democrats could have an uphill climb in convincing voters to approve a partisan exercise. He said their focus should instead be on the voters, themselves.

"The Democrats’ response is rather than go and fight for working-class voters and fight for people of color again is to rig the system more than Republicans," said Madrid. "In what world does that make sense?"