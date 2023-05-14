California doctor pleads guilty to illegally prescribing opioids

A former Modesto doctor pleaded guilty to illegally prescribing opioids, authorities said.

Sawtantra Chopra, 76, pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of illegally prescribing opioids "outside the usual course of professional practice." Chopra is accused of prescribing drugs such as hydrocodone, Xanax, and Promethazine with codeine syrup "not for a legitimate medical purpose."

Chopra surrender his medical license in 2020 while his case was pending. Officials did not specify who were given these prescriptions and for what purpose.

According to officials, Chopra can see up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $1 million when he is sentenced on Sept. 5.