California's driver's license now has a new look with upgraded security

For the first time in more than seven years, the California driver’s license and identification card has undergone a notable design change.

"The DMV is adding images showing California’s natural beauty to the design," the agency said.

The new nature-themed background features redwood trees, poppies and the coastline, replacing the design that showcased a gold panner, sailboats, mountains and agricultural motif.

Security enhancements

The Department of Motor Vehicles also said the change includes new technology to prevent the cards from being used for counterfeit purposes, as the state is now one of the first in the country to add a special kind of digital signature.

"The DMV will add a digital security signature to one of the two barcodes on the back of the cards," according to the agency, which also noted the magnetic strip on the back is being removed.

Timeline:

The DMV said changes are periodically made to the state’s licenses and identification cards to implement security upgrades, and the last time the cards underwent changes for that purpose was in 2010.

It was in 2018 when the cards last got a design revamp, with the implementation of the REAL ID.

Cards with old design remain valid

The DMV said that the cards with the previous design remain valid until their expiration date and stressed that people do not need to rush to get a new driver’s license or ID card.

"While I know some of our customers will want the new version of the driver’s license, there is no need to replace an existing license or identification card until your current one expires," DMV Director Steve Gordon explained.

For those who do need to get a new card, the fee remains $45 for a driver’s license and $39 for a state ID, according to the DMV.

The state agency urged folks to consider taking advantage of its online services for eligible transactions, including driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.

The newly designed cards went into effect on Oct. 1.

The Source Information for this story came from the DMV.



