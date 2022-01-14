California EDD freezes 300,000 disability claims

The California department that distributes workers' disability benefits is freezing more than 300,000 claims while it investigates possible fraudulent applications.

There has been an unusual amount of new disability claims made to the Employment Development Department in the past month, the EDD said.

That prompted the department to freeze applications while it investigates which are legitimate.

Applicants are being asked to provide additional information to verify their identities and disability status.

The situation is reminiscent of problems the EDD has faced with unemployment claims. In October, state officials said that the EDD was bilked out of $20 billion from applicants filing phony jobless claims.

The EDD had tried freezing unemployment payments while it sought to sort out the deserving cases from the fraudulent applications. But the EDD agreed to abandon that tactic when it settled a class-action lawsuit and instead agreed to send checks while it investigated potential fraud.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Frustrated by EDD? Here's where you can go for help