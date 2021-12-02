California fines PG&E $125M for 2019 Kincade Fire

The California Public Utilities Commission announced Thursday it has penalized PG&E $125 million for violations related to the 2019 Kincade Fire that burned nearly 78,000 acres and prompted the evacuation of about 185,000 residents in Sonoma County.

The commission approved a settlement in which PG&E will pay $40 million to the state's general fund and incur an $85 million "permanent disallowance" that will not allow it to recover costs from ratepayers for removing abandoned transmission equipment in its service area.

The CPUC found multiple violations of regulations regarding overhead electrical lines and communication facilities. Cal Fire determined last year that PG&E's electrical transmission lines northeast of Geyserville caused the fire that sparked Oct. 23.

Sonoma County officials estimated that the fire, which destroyed 374 structures, caused about $725 million in economic losses.

PG&E officials were not immediately available to comment on the CPUC penalty.

The full CPUC resolution about the agreement can be found here.