California firefighters sent to assist fight against Oregon wildfire

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has sent firefighters and equipment to assist in containing the Bootleg Fire that is burning in Oregon, officials said Friday.

Two strike teams were formed, comprised of various fire agencies around the Bay Area, including Oakland, Fremont, and San Bruno. The strike teams were deployed to Klamath County, Oregon yesterday.

As of July 9, officials said the Bootleg Fire has burned more than 38,000 acres in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and private lands near the town of Sprague River.

