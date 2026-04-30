California gas prices highest in U.S.

The Brief The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in California is now above $6. Analysts point to the 60-day mark of the Iran War and the lack of a resolution as primary drivers for the market instability. The financial strain is forcing many residents and business owners to adjust their daily routines.



California gasoline prices have climbed to the highest levels in the United States as global oil markets react to the ongoing war in Iran.

Above $6 a gallon

By the numbers:

According to data from AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in California is now above $6, leading a nationwide surge that has seen prices jump 44 percent since the onset of the conflict.

The spike follows a volatile overnight session where oil prices hit a two-month high of $126 per barrel.

Analysts point to the 60-day mark of the war and the lack of a resolution as primary drivers for the market instability.

Strait of Hormuz

Big picture view:

A central factor in the rising costs is the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global trade. The blockade has halted the transport of various goods, including helium, which is essential for the production of electronic gadgets.

"One of those key materials is helium, which is used in producing electronic gadgets... those are also being produced across the Persian Gulf," said Sara Bazoobandi, a visiting researcher at the Arab Gulf State Institute.

Local perspective:

The financial strain is forcing many residents and business owners to adjust their daily routines.

Vince Cunningham, owner of a pest control company, said his firm is attempting to limit time on the road.

"So there is as little bit of driving as possible," Cunningham said. "So less driving we have the more efficient and less fuel we use."

On the diplomatic front, tensions show no sign of easing.

Military blockade

What's next:

The United States recently rejected a proposal from Iran that would have seen the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for an end to the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports.

President Trump told Axios News that the military blockade will remain in place until Iran completely abandons its nuclear program. In response, Iranian officials told state media they intend to take "practical and unprecedented" action.

The economic toll of the conflict was a focal point in Washington on Wednesday.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testified before Congress that the war has cost the U.S. $25 billion so far. However, some members of Congress challenged that figure, suggesting the actual cost of the war may be closer to $50 billion.