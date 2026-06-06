18-year-old killed at Fairfield high school graduation identified

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The Brief Jamario Baker was fatally shot on Wednesday during a Sem Yeto Continuation High School graduation being held in Fairfield High School's Schaefer Stadium. The shooting happened as the graduating students were exiting the stadium and meeting their families. No suspects have been arrested.



Police on Saturday positively identified the 18-year-old who was fatally shot during a graduation ceremony at a Fairfield high school earlier in the week.

What we know:

Jamario Baker was fatally shot on Wednesday during a Sem Yeto Continuation High School graduation being held in Fairfield High School's Schaefer Stadium, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

The shooting happened as the graduating students were exiting the stadium and meeting their families. A 25-year-old, a 20-year-old, and an 11-year-old child were injured.

Sam Morris, pastor of BayNorth Church of Christ, told KTVU that Baker’s mother tried to save him after he was shot, and that the 11-year-old victim was Baker’s sibling.

Dig deeper:

On Thursday, Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy said the chief of police informed her that the shooting was believed to be a targeted attack.

Fairfield police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no suspects have been arrested.

The tragedy follows a separate incident just two weeks ago, where a Fairfield police officer was captured on video in a physical altercation with a 16-year-old sophomore, Maurice Williams, on campus.

The compounding safety issues have pushed some parents to re-evaluate their children's enrollment at Fairfield High School.