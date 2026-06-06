Teen injured in shooting on I-580; investigation underway

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A teenager was wounded in a shooting on the I-580 freeway in the East Bay early on Saturday morning, and police are searching for the suspect.

California Highway Patrol officers were sent about 1:55 a.m. to the area of 150th and Freedom avenues after receiving a report that a shooting occurred on the I-580 freeway between Oakland and San Leandro, according to a department statement.

At the scene, officers found a driver with a teenaged passenger who suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no suspects were arrested.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP Investigative Tipline at 707-917-4491.