California Gov. Newsom holding 4-day 'Vote No' rally to fight the recall

Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a four-day "Vote No" rally, traveling up and down the state – urging Californians to vote against a recall.

Things are heating up as the recall election is about a month away.

The governor is calling this a "weekend of action." His first stop is in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, Newsom’s opponents are also out there trying to engage voters.

For example, conservative talk show host Larry Elder – a leading recall candidate - spoke at the Ccalvary Chapel in San Jose on Thursday afternoon and he's holding a Zoom webinar on Friday.

Elder plans to talk about crime in the state, and critical race theory among other topics.

In San Francisco, recall opponents quietly protested Rescue California's support for the recall.

The Democratic party in San Francisco has been hosting phone banks to talk to voters.

"Yes we need to address crime but we can't do that without social services to address what drives people to homelessness and crime," said recall opponent Susan Solomon.

But Anne Hyde Dunsmore, the campaign manager for Rescue California, countered: "We need to recall this guy because he has no limits on the things that he's doing that makes this probably the worst states to live in."

President Joe Biden is throwing his support behind Newsom, urging Californians to reject the recall.

In a tweet, he called Newsom a "key partner in fighting the pandemic and helping build our economy back better."