California governor declares budget emergency during COVID-19 crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday declared a budget emergency to free up more money to help out during the ongoing emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proclamation is a technical necessity to ensure the availability of funding for personal protective equipment, medical equipment and other expenditures as necessary to support a potential hospital surge and provide necessary services to vulnerable populations.

Newsom said the order clears the way for the Legislature to pass legislation allowing California to draw from the state’s rainy day fund.

Coronavirus and the shelter-in-place orders that followed has triggered a $54.3 billion state budget deficit.