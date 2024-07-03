With temperatures at nearly 20 degrees above summer averages in California, the city of San Francisco is making all its public pools free for the heat-weary on Wednesday.

The City – where temps were expected to reach the mid-80s compared to triple-digits inland – has nine public pools.

"It’s important that residents, especially seniors and families with young children, know that there are resources to help them keep cool during excessive heat," Rec and Park General Manager Phil Ginsburg said. "If the heat is getting to you, don’t sweat it. Our pools will be free for anyone looking to chill out."

San Francisco is closing its pools on Thursday and will reopen them on Friday.

Most pools are open for dipping from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. People can find their pool and its specific hours here.

Typically, it costs $8 to swim at a city pool.



