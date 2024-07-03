Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 5:00 AM PDT, Santa Cruz Mountains
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 11:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM PDT until MON 12:00 AM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

California heat wave: San Francisco makes public pools free

By
Updated  July 3, 2024 11:23am PDT
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

Doctor discusses how to stay safe in the heat

Kaiser Dr. John W. Morehouse discusses how to stay safe in the heat.

SAN FRANCISCO - With temperatures at nearly 20 degrees above summer averages in California, the city of San Francisco is making all its public pools free for the heat-weary on Wednesday. 

The City – where temps were expected to reach the mid-80s compared to triple-digits inland – has nine public pools. 

"It’s important that residents, especially seniors and families with young children, know that there are resources to help them keep cool during excessive heat," Rec and Park General Manager Phil Ginsburg said. "If the heat is getting to you, don’t sweat it. Our pools will be free for anyone looking to chill out." 

San Francisco is closing its pools on Thursday and will reopen them on Friday.

Most pools are open for dipping from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. People can find their pool and its specific hours here. 

Typically, it costs $8 to swim at a city pool. 
   
   