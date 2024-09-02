California Henge: How to catch the San Francisco phenomenon

article

The Brief Photographers gathered to capture the California Henge in San Francisco on Monday. The solar event happens only twice a year in San Francisco, with the last occurrence in April. A "henge" is when the sun aligns perfectly with the street grid.



A stunning glow-up of the San Francisco skyline and Bay Bridge drew photographers of all skill levels and those looking to snap a social media moment to gather along California Street at sunrise on Monday.

The biennial phenomenon known as the "California Henge," offered a view of the sun over the bridge as it perfectly aligned with San Francisco's California Street cityscape. The event happens only twice a year. The last time the "California Henge" occurred was in April, around the total solar eclipse, as reported by the San Francisco Bay Times and photographer Stu Berman.

SEE ALSO: Watch: Northern Lights shine bright as lava from volcanic eruption in Iceland shoots into the air

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, astronomers say these "henge" events are created by the sun's path aligning with city streets. They typically take place at sunrise or sunset. Similar occurrences happen in Manhattan and Boston.

In San Francisco, large groups of photographers were seen set up along California and Gough streets to catch a glimpse of the rare event at sunrise on Monday.

"This phenomenon is HIGHLY location specific of California Street," explained Rick Baldridge a local amateur astronomer who also works as a telescope operator at UC's Lick Observatory on Mount Hamilton in the South Bay.

Baldridge was among the photographers who gathered to catch the henge. He said more than 20 photographers set up their equipment along California to capture the solar event.

Photographers gathered along California Street in San Francisco on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024 for the biannual phenomenon known as "California Henge." (Rick Baldridge)

How to best capture the California Henge

Bay Area photographer Pankaj Bhargava, who has documented previous celestial events of this kind, including last April's henge, also advised that spectators can get the best and clearest view by gathering around California Street.

He suggested photographers shoot from various intersections along California Street, keeping in mind how prominent they want the sun to appear in relation to the Bay Bridge. Experienced photographers understand the challenge of capturing the sun, and Bhargava recommended using a neutral density filter or another technique to reduce the sun's brightness.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photographer Pankaj Bhargava captured images from a previous "California Henge" occurrence in San Francisco. (Credit: Pankaj Bhargava)

Monday's henge resulted in awe-inspiring images, but if you missed it, you may get a chance to catch the rare phenomenon again on Tuesday.

"I suspect tomorrow will be a bit of a zoo out there," Baldridge said. "As expected, the sun was a bit higher today over the Bridge column than it will be tomorrow… Alignment should be very good tomorrow morning."

On Tuesday, sunrise in San Francisco is set for 6:42 a.m.

"California Henge" captured the alignment of the sun over the Bay Bridge on Monday, Sept. 2. 2024. (Rick Baldridge)

Photographers gathered on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024 in San Francisco for the biannual phenomenon known as "California Henge." (Rick Baldridge)