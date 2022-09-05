California Highway Patrol arrests over 600 drunk drivers Labor Day weekend

Hundreds of drivers up and down California have been arrested for driving under the influence this Labor Day weekend.

California Highway Patrol said just 36 hours into the holiday weekend they arrested more than 600 people for drunk driving.

The arrests are part of CHP's maximum enforcement period which began Friday evening and will continue until Monday night.

ALSO: 9-year-old boy shot on Oakland freeway

Last year 43 people died in highway crashes during Labor Day weekend.