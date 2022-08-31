9-year-old boy shot on Oakland freeway

A 9-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting on an Oakland freeway and the woman driving was injured after crashing on city streets, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and the child suffered a gunshot wound, authorities said. Both are expected to survive their injuries.

At around 9:52 p.m. officers were notified of a freeway shooting involving two cars on eastbound Interstate 580, east of Fruitvale Avenue.

One of the vehicles, a Toyota Camry, got off the highway and crashed in the area of 35th Avenue and Brookdale Avenue.

Video at the scene showed a crashed car with deployed airbags and bullet holes in the rear passenger side door.

The woman was driving the Toyota and the 9-year-old boy was sitting in the front passenger seat when shots were fired, authorities said.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting and no description was provided of a shooter or suspect's vehicle.

A witness told KTVU that she came upon the scene and ended up taking the boy to Children's Hospital in Oakland because no one could get through to 911.