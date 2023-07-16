California Highway Patrol helps deliver baby girl on rural road

article

A special delivery arrived on a rural California road last Saturday.

CHP officers in Buttonwillow, a small town near Bakersfield, rushed to a medical emergency on SR-119, west of SR-43.

When they arrived they found a woman in active labor inside a car pulled to the side of the road.

"Officer Pence and Officer Krahn put their training to work and delivered a beautiful baby girl at 7:32a.m.," wrote CHP Central Division on Instagram, sharing details of the delivery.

Photos show the officers huddled around a Toyota Camry while the mother labored in the car. The officers smiled holding the new baby wrapped in a yellow tarp.

CHP said mom and baby were taken to a hospital and are doing well.