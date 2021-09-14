California hiker missing in Yosemite National Park

A California man who went on a solo hiking trip at Yosemite National Park is missing, park officials said.

Joel Thomazin, 31, of Denair, set out to hike Sept. 6 from Hetch Hetchy Reservoir to Lake Eleanor, 9 miles away and planned to return to Hetch Hetchy by Sept. 9.

He was declared missing on Saturday, Yosemite National Park officials said in a statement.

Thomazin is 5 feet, 10 inches, and has buzz-cut brown hair, officials said. They said he was carrying a yellow and gray backpack, a green sleeping bag, a blue and green hammock, and a red inflatable kayak.

They urged anyone who has been in the area of Miguel Meadow, Lake Eleanor or on the trails around Hetch Hetchy since last Monday, or who might have any information regarding Thomazin, to contact Yosemite Search and Rescue.

Thomazin’s wife, Amanda Thomazin, said in a Facebook post Sunday that at least 16 National Park Service search and rescue crew members were looking for her husband along with a search dog.

She said Tuolumne County search and rescue would also join the search, which includes a helicopter, kayaks and a boat.

"Please join the thousands of people praying for Joel," she wrote. "Pray for today’s efforts as they begin again this morning. Pray for every person, dog, boat, and helicopter who searching. Pray for Joel’s safety and strength. Pray that he is ok. Pray that he has water. Pray that he can get to a place to be seen."