California inflation checks: How will I get paid?

Millions of eligible Californians will begin receiving inflation relief payments of up to $1,050 to soften the blow of inflation.

Starting October 7, California taxpayers who filed a 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021 will start receiving payments from the state's Middle Class Tax Refund.

The amount each taxpayer gets is determined by income and whether they have a dependent.

SUGGESTED:

Individual taxpayers making under $250,000 and married couples that file jointly earning less than $500,000 qualify.

The California Franchise Tax Board expects to send payments through January 2023.

How you get your payment depends on a few factors, acording to the California Franchise Tax Board.

Check out the breakdown below:

You'll get direct deposit if…

You received the first or second Golden State Stimulus (GSS I and II) via direct deposit.

If you filed electronically and you received a tax refund by direct deposit.

You'll get a debit card if…

You filed a paper return.

You had a balance due.

Received your Golden State Stimulus payment by check.

Received your tax refund by check regardless of filing method.

Received your 2020 tax refund by direct deposit, but have since changed your banking institution or bank account number.

Received an advance payment from your tax service provider, or paid your tax preparer fees using your tax refund.

You won't get any payment if…

If your adjusted gross income was $250,001 or higher as an individual, or $500,001 or higher as a couple.

A May Public Policy Institute of California survey of over 1,700 Californians found that 62% supported the state's $18 billion inflation relief plan, the majority of which is going towards relief payments.