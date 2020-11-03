California law allows time off to vote on Election Day

Even if you’re working on Election Day, you’ll still have time to vote.

California law requires employers to give their workers up to two hours off, without loss of pay, to vote if they do not have enough time during non-work hours.

The law requires workers to notify their employers two days before the election if they need time off to vote.

Some companies just give their workers Election Day off as a paid holiday, including Lyft, Gap, Twitter, Visa and more.

On Election Day, polls must open at 7 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m. Any voter who is in line when the polls close is allowed to vote.

