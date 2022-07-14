UC and Cal State to provide abortion pills at all campuses

article

All University of California and California State University campuses will offer medication abortion no later than Jan. 1.

This new abortion access is required by a California law passed in 2019. The College Student Right to Access Act, or Senate Bill 24, requires state universities provide abortion pills at university campus health centers.

California will be the first state in the country to offer medication abortion at state campuses.

"The University of California believes all students should have access to affordable and convenient reproductive health care of their choosing," said Heather Harper from the UC office.

Every month, 322 to 519 California public university students seek medication abortions, reported UCSF in 2018. The report found that on-campus access to medication abortion could alleviate barriers such as cost, scheduling and travel for abortions.

"The health and well-being of California State University students is a priority for the university," said director Toni Molle from the CSU office.

Molle added that all 23 CSU campus health centers "currently provide students access to comprehensive and preventative health services."

Though the bill was approved in 2019, the state compliance with Senate Bill 24 comes following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which ended constitutional protections for abortion. President Biden also recently signed an executive order aiming to protect abortion access.