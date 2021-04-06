California plans to reopen economy by June 15; no more color-coded tiers

California plans to dissolve its color-coded tier system on June 15 that has for months determined what businesses and activities are permitted in each county, the governor announced on Tuesday.

In other words, that means that California will fully reopen its economy in less than two months with certain caveats.

Abandoning the color-coded tier system will only take place if there are widespread distribution and availability of COVID vaccinations, Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a news conference at City College in San Francisco, which has been set up to be a vaccination site.

"We are moving beyond the blueprint," Newsom said.

If the vaccination drive is successful and the state drops the tier, residents must still abide by a statewide mask mandate.

"It really means that everyday activities will be allowed and businesses can open with common sense risk-reduction measures," said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s secretary of health and human services. "We can go to the movies, the beach and see family. We will do this all with science and data as our guide. We continue to monitor the new variants and the vaccine efficacy in suppressing them."

The state does not plan to create a so-called vaccination passport that residents would use to prove they have been inoculated against COVID-19.

"Currently there are no current plans by the state to impose or have a vaccination passport system in California," Ghaly said.

Newsom said he fully expects that schools will be allowed to reopen by the end of June, which is summer vacation anyway for most campuses. But he stopped short of saying he would mandate that they open in the fall.