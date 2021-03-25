Californians aged 16+ to become eligible for vaccine on April 15, residents 50+ on April 1

article

Beginning in April California will expand its COVID-19 eligibility.

The office of Governor Gavin Newsom stated that starting April 1st Californians aged 50 and plus will be eligible to receive a vaccine. And starting April 15, Californians aged 16 and plus will become eligible.

"In just a few weeks there will be no rules no limitations as it relates to the ability to get a vaccine," Gov. Newsom said during a press conference in Orange County.

The state says vaccine supply counties to increase with help from the federal government.

Newsom says the only constraint is manufacture supply.

Advertisement

RELATED: Southern California Vaccine Finder: Where to get your COVID-19 shot

"By the end of next month we will be able to administer 4 million doses a week, with the expectation that more supply will be available," Newsom stated.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's health and human services director, said the announcement means "we are even closer to putting this pandemic behind

us.''

"However, we are not there yet,'' he said. "It will take time to vaccinate all eligible Californians. During this time, we must not let our guard down. It is important that we remain vigilant, continue to wear masks and follow public health guidance.''

The state says even with vaccine supply expanding, it will take several months for all Californians to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state will continue to target underserved communities by working with labor groups to reach essential workers and letting health providers target vaccinations by zip code.

The state says they will continue to double the amount of vaccines allocated to the lowest Healthy Places Index (HPI) quartile. According to a statement from the state, 40% of COVID-19 cases and deaths have occurred in the lowest quartile of the HPI.

Newsom says equity is their top priority.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.