Bay Area reopening: Museums, parks and other attractions you can visit

After more than a year of a pandemic led to the repeated closing and reopening of Bay Area attractions, the region is cautiously reopening its museums, parks and other major sites.

For now and likely for the foreseeable future, mask requirements and social distancing will be in effect at most attractions. In many cases, reservations are mandatory.

Here's a growing list of some of the highlights that have reopened and some information that can help you plan a visit/

SAN FRANCISCO

Asian Art Museum Reopened with 25% capacity and timed ticketing. New hours are 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Monday. Museum is closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday nights open late with discounted admission. First Sundays are free.

California Academy of Sciences. Hours and ticket information are listed here.

Advertisement

Conservatory of Flowers Admission to the Conservatory will continue to be free every first Tuesday of the month.

The de Young Museum is free for Bay Area residents every Saturday with RSVPs available online. General admission is free for all on first Tuesdays.

San Francisco Botanical Garden Open seven days a week but onsite programs on hold until further notice. Advanced tickets recommended. Free for San Francisco residents with valid ID. Free for all daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monthly free day for all the second Tuesday of every month.

San Francisco Giants games are open to fans with certain precautions. Fans must prove they do not have COVID-19.

San Francisco Zoo. Hours and ticket information here.

SFMOMA. Hours and ticket information are listed here.

The SkyStar Ferris Wheel is open in Golden Gate Park from noon to 10 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekends. A deal was recently approved that allows the Ferris wheel to remain in the park for four more years.

EAST BAY

Children's Fairyland in Oakland. Hours and ticket information are listed here.

Oakland A's games at the Coliseum opened April 1 with certain precautions.

Oakland Zoo. Hours and ticket information are here. The zoo was one of the first destinations to welcome visitors again starting in February.

The steam trains will reopen in Berkeley's Tilden Park on April 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week. Ticket information here.

SOUTH BAY

California's Great America reopens May 22.

Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose reopened on April 2.

Happy Hollow Park and Zoo is open by reservation only for Walk Through the Zoo tours.

San Jose Museum of Art reopened on March 12.

PENINSULA

Bel Mateo Bowling Alley in San Mateo reopened on March 17.

The Cantor Arts Center at Stanford University opens to the public on April 21.

Filoli Gardens in Woodside is open, but requires an online reservation to visit.

Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos is open to the public on weekends.

San Mateo County Fair in San Mateo begins June 5 and ends June 13. It's one of the first major annual events in California to announce that it will be back with in-person events.

San Mateo County Historical Museum in Redwood City is open and free on the first Friday of every month.

NORTH BAY

Safari West in Santa Rosa is again offering a chance to see African animals. reservations and face masks are required, of course.

Bay Area Discovery Museum in Sausalito. Admission is free to Bay Area residents the first Wednesday of every other month.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo opened on April 1. Here's what the first day back was like for visitors.

BEYOND THE BAY AREA

Monterey Bay Aquarium opens on May 15.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk opened on April 1.

Disneyland in Anaheim will open in late April, the company announced without setting a specific reopening date.

Universal Studios Hollywood announced it will reopen on April 16 for California residents