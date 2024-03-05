Voters in 15 states and one US territory hold their presidential nominating contests on March 5, which is why it's called Super Tuesday.

More delegates are up for grabs on Super Tuesday than during any other date on the primary calendar.

California is one of those states that holds a primary vote for the Democrats, Republicans and other political parties on March 5.

Despite the hype around Super Tuesday, the 2024 races are not highly competitive and turnout in California has been low in early voting. Joe Biden and Donald Trump are expected to win the Democratic and Republican contests.

See below for live results about who voters chose. You can see how the votes were totaled across California for the two major political parties and also take a more narrow look by seeing how the vote broke down in each of the state's counties.

Plus, check out the delegate totals from other states around the country.

California presidential primary results

US presidential primary results from all states