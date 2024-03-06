California primary results not surprising to Bay Area voters

Voters and party members gathered for election night watch parties in San Francisco, but weren’t surprised, as results came in for two key races on Super Tuesday, the presidential and Senate primaries.

At the San Francisco Republican Party Election Watch Party in the Marina District, voters flooded Trinity Irish Pub, saying they were rallying around Donald Trump.

"My wife and I are Trump people, so we’re looking forward to it, we’re looking forward to a different outcome this time," said Republican Bo Weberling.

"I’m hoping for Trump," Vice Chair of Communications for the SF Republican Party Howard Epstein chimed in.

Standing by Steve Garvey for the coveted California Senate seat, Weberling said, "Being a Giants fan, this is one Dodger I’m going to back… Hopefully, maybe we can switch the Senate seat, that would be huge."

Across town, South of Market was where the democrats held their watch night, with the Labor and Working Families Party hosting.

While Adam Schiff finished first in the primary field, Democrats in the city were betting on their local candidate.

"Definitely Barbara Lee speaks for me," said Gloria Berry, an incumbent running for re-election on the SF Democratic County Central Committee (DCCC).

Berry said she was disappointed Schiff won the primary because she hoped another woman would replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

"I really feel a woman should be in the Senate to represent us and give little girls someone to see as aspiration of where they could be if they wanted to get involved in politics," she said.

"I was hoping for Barbara Lee because she is from the Bay Area," Natalie Gee agreed, who is a candidate for the SF DCCC.

Super Tuesday results revealed there will likely be a rematch between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden for the presidency.

Related article

Voters like Daniel Anderson, the Campaign Consultant for the Labor and Working Families slate for the SF DCCC, commented on the advanced age of the presidential candidates.

"I think I would rather [Biden] be younger, but they’re both old," Anderson said.

"I’m younger than [Biden] and I think I’m too old to be president," said Epstein.

Still, for most San Francisco democrats, President Biden is their presidential hopeful.

"I definitely want to see Biden beat Trump," said Berry.

Bay Area voters are eager to see what happens next.

John Dennis, Chairman of the SF Republican Party, said voter turnout was low for primaries, but a little higher for republicans. "I’m very excited about the prospects of the San Francisco Republican Party moving forward," he said, hoping the spike will continue.

"Every vote really does matter," said Berry.

People we spoke to from both parties said, even if it wasn’t their first choice, they’ll stick with their party for the November election.

Party members also said they’re going to keep pushing people to register to vote, aiming for a high voter turnout on Election Day.