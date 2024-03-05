Adam Schiff wins California Senate primary race

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff has won the California primary, positioning him to become the state's next US senator.

Schiff is advancing to a November election to decide who will fill the Senate seat held for three decades by the late Dianne Feinstein.

Republican Steve Garvey came in second and will take on Schiff in the fall, a rare opportunity for the GOP to compete in a marquee statewide race in this Democratic stronghold.

"I really think California is looking for someone in the Senate that can take on the big fights when it's necessary but knows also how to deliver, how to bring resources back to California," Schiff said in Los Angeles.

Garvey's candidacy, buoyed by name recognition among older voters in particular, threw an unexpected twist into the race.

"We feel good about where we are right now. I'll say tonight is the first game of the doubleheader," Garvey said on Tuesday night. "The second game is going to be daunting. It'll be almost like a Super Bowl or the next fourth quarter or eight innings but I think it should be exciting for all of us."

The candidate pool was crowded and included Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee and Katie Porter, who fell further back in the race leading up to Super Tuesday.

The contest over the successor to Feinstein was the most prominent state race in California.

There were two votes for the Senate seat in the primary. One was about finding a replacement to complete Feinstein's term and another was for a full six-year term that will begin in January 2025.

California puts all candidates, regardless of party, on the same primary ballot and the two who get the most votes advance to the general election. That means Republicans are sometimes shut out of high profile statewide races given the grip Democrats hold on the state. The GOP has failed to advance a candidate to the general election in two of California's last three U.S. Senate races.

Still, Democrats are expected to easily hold the Senate seat in November, a relief for the party as it seeks to defend a narrow majority. A Republican hasn't won a Senate race in California since 1988.

But the campaign nonetheless represents a new era in California politics, which was long dominated by Feinstein and a handful of other veteran politicians.

Schiff gained national attention as a leading antagonist to former President Donald Trump during his years in the White House. He was a leading voice during Trump's two impeachments, prompting House Republicans to take the extraordinary step of censuring him after they gained control of the chamber.

That only deepened his appeal in the Democratic stronghold of California, helping Schiff become a favorite of the party's establishment with endorsements from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, most of California's congressional delegation and former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer.

With that high-powered support, Schiff was a fundraising powerhouse, an important advantage in what became a massively expensive primary campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.