California professor indicted for allegedly hurling tear gas at agents during ICE raid

A California professor has been indicted for allegedly hurling a tear gas canister at federal agents during an immigration raid at a cannabis farm this summer, according to the Department of Justice.

Jonathan Caravello, a 37-year-old professor at California State University, Channel Islands, was charged with one count of assault on a federal officer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California said Wednesday. He is out on bond and expected to be arraigned in the coming weeks.

Raid at Glass House Farms

What we know:

On July 10, federal agents conducted a raid at Glass House Farms, a 160-acre marijuana operation in Camarillo. Prosecutors said protesters gathered at the entrance, using their bodies and vehicles to block law enforcement from leaving.

Officials said some protesters turned violent, throwing rocks at government vehicles and breaking windows and mirrors.

Alleged tear gas incident

Dig deeper:

Border Patrol agents deployed tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd. Prosecutors allege Caravello ran toward one of the canisters, tried to kick it, then picked it up and threw it back overhand toward agents.

Caravello was arrested after what officials described as a struggle. They said he "kicked his legs and refused to give agents his arms during the arrest."

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Caravello is listed as a math lecturer in CSU Channel Islands’ staff directory.

Following his arrest, the university acknowledged it was aware of the incident, saying that based on early information, it understood Caravello had been "peacefully participating in a protest—an act protected under the First Amendment."

More than 300 allegedly undocumented immigrants were arrested during raids at Glass House Farms in Camarillo and Carpinteria, according to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

DHS said they were executing criminal warrants and investigating Glass House for hiring undocumented immigrants.