California PSA: 'Wear a mask, slow the spread' ahead of July 4

Gov. Newsom touted on Thursday a new Public Service Announcement that asks people to wear a mask and slow the spread of coronavirus.

Newsom said he wanted to get the ads out on social media, TV and billboards before the Fourth of July, where he again implored families and friends to resist from gathering in large groups together.

"This is one of the most social weekends of our lives," he said, noting many cities have already canceled their fireworks shows or are telling the public to stay in their cars to watch them.

He lauded "incredible progress" in Orange County cities, including Huntington Beach, Newport and Laguna, who he said has been imposing even tougher coronavirus restrictions than the state mandates.

However, he also reminded businesses that those who openly flout shelter-in-place orders will be dealt with and likely fined.

For instance, Cal-OSHA has sent notices to over 350,000 businesses informing them they must comply with COVID-19 and social distancing rules. Cal-OSHA is one of many agencies as part of a multi-agency "strike team" to target errant businesses. Newsom even mentioned there is an agency called the BBC, which enforces rules for barber shops, specifically.

And as for individuals who refuse to wear masks or gather in large groups?

Newsom said after educating people and warning them, "citations are warranted where there is abuse."

All of the crackdowns are to mitigate the spread of the disease and flatten the curve again.

Still, the positivity rate of coronavirus keeps going up. As of Thursday, it was 6.3% over the last 14 days.

"We have a health crisis in this nation," he said.

