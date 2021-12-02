California resorts forced to delay ski season due to warm weather

The same heat we are experiencing in the Bay Area is being felt in Sierra County, and it's not a good thing for area ski resorts.

After briefly opening in October when the atmospheric river brought rain to coast and snow to the Sierra, the warmth of the last few weeks has forced a delay in resort openings.

"We did get 36 to 42 inches in October and a lot of that is still on the ground. We just have a couple trouble spots, as we call them," said Mike Pierce of Mount Rose Ski Resort. "So if we had two to three really good days of snowmaking we'd be open."

Snow-making equipment cannot be used unless overnight lows dip below 28 degrees.

"Mother Nature is not quite ready for it to be winter yet, and we will be delaying our opening day," Kirkwood Mountain Resort tweeted Monday.

In Southern California, two ski areas plan to open despite dry fall weather.

Big Bear Mountain Resorts announced that Friday will be opening day for the general public at Bear Mountain and Snow Summit. Season pass holders will get an early start on Thursday.

Weather across Southern California has been dry and mild but it has been cold enough up in the San Bernardino Mountains for snowmaking.

The Associated Press contributed to this story