California school superintendent Tony Thurmond on Tuesday announced he's running for governor.

In a social media post, the Democrat wrote: "I didn’t come from money, power, or influence. I'm running for Governor to be a voice for those who need one — because California may be working for millionaires and billionaires but for the rest of California — we need real change."

Thurmond's announcement was not a huge surprise.

This summer, he said he was "seriously considering" the seat and formed a committee to explore a run.

He's been much more vocal lately as well.

In July, he spoke on behalf of trans students at the conservative Chino Valley Unified School District, where he was ordered to leave.

He didn't back down and teamed up with the Attorney General to sue the district over its policy to out trans students.

Thurmond's video talks about how he is different from anyone else running from governor.

He told a story about how his mother immigrated from Panama and died when he was six. His father left him and his brother after the Vietnam War. He was raised by a cousin and lived in poverty.

In his message, he said he would be a voice for those who need one, including the homeless, low-paid workers and others in need.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is termed out in 2027.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis has also said she wants to run to replace Newsom.