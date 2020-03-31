California schools likely to remain closed for rest of school year

Schools across California could likely remain closed through the rest of the academic school year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Oakland Unified School District said on Tuesday.

Most schools in the state are closed through May 1 but OUSD said a letter from State Superintendent Tony Thurmond indicates that schools may not reopen before the end of the 2019-20 school year.

No formal decision has been made, but state and local superintendents are assessing the current situation to determine how best to move forward.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said state officials are working to formalize a robust framework of when in-person classes can convene as the virus continue to plague the state.